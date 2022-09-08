Brielle Biermann Channels Barbie In Plunging Pink Tube Top & Matching Jeans: Photo

Brielle Biermann is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s just what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old wore a tight metallic pink tube top that had an incredibly low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted pink jeans and had her long brown hair down in waves.

Brielle posted the photo with her friend Ty French, with the caption, “check out Tyson’s new podcast featuring yours truly! such a fun podcast I’ve been dying laughing at it all day!” In the photo, Brielle’s cleavage was on full display as the sparkly top was super low. She styled the shirt with light-wash, high-waisted distressed pink jeans.

As for her glam, Brielle’s long brown hair reached all the way to her hips and was parted in the middle in loose beach waves. She added a subtle smokey eye with some brown eyeliner underneath her bottom lids and topped her look off with a glossy nude lip.

Brielle has been wearing a ton of sexy outfits lately and one of our favorites was from the Morgan Wallen concert she attended when she wore a red, white, and blue silk crop top with a pair of tiny, distressed denim shorts.

Brielle wore a cropped, silk tank top that was in the shape of a handkerchief and was open on the sides and back. She styled the silky scarf top with a pair of mid-rise, light-wash denim shorts.

Brielle’s daisy dukes were completely frayed at the hems, revealing her toned legs and she tied the look together with a pair of black leather cowboy boots. As for her glam, she had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves that were so long, that they ended at her waist. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her look.