Olivia Wilde Claps Back At Wendy Williams Calling Her The ‘Worst Mother’: It ‘Broke Her Heart’

Olivia Wilde, 38, bared her soul in a new interview. The Don’t Worry Darling director graced the cover of Vanity Fair for its October issue and opened up about her feelings on Wendy Williams, 58, calling Olivia the “worst mother” back in February 2021. The actress told the outlet that the clip of Wendy making those comments “broke” her heart and that she does not “care deeply” about the talk show host’s opinion, but rather she cares about the audience’s reaction.

The Booksmart director told Vanity Fair, “It broke my heart, not because I care deeply about the opinion of Wendy Williams, but the applause from the audience made me sick. I was like, ‘Why are these women finding pleasure in this moment? Is it because it somehow makes them feel better about their lives, judgments, and choices without ever wondering why I might have made those choices?’” She also added that not many people know the true ins and outs of her personal life. “I just remember that nobody knows my private life except my very small, trusted circle,” she said. “And my self-worth can in no way be connected to perception, because that’s just a losing battle.”

During the February 2021 episode, Wendy talked about Olivia’s split from her former-boyfriend, Jason Sudeikis, 46, and her new romance with pop star, Harry Styles, 28. At the time, Wendy said, “Olivia, you’re going to look like the worst mother that’s ever done it, like when they see that footage, ‘You left dad [Jason] for Harry?’ Harry’s going to leave you- oh sorry. He’s young like, ‘She’s my boss. She’s directing my movie. You know we’ll promote it. Wendy will talk about it. As soon as the movie’s done I’m going back with a young girl my own age.’ But she’s hot, though. She’s hot. But not hot enough to sacrifice your youth.” Olivia and Jason were engaged for a total of seven years before calling it quits in early 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in November that year.

The former celebrity couple share two children together: daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, 5, and son Otis Sudeikis, 8. Drama surrounding the custody of their children broke back in April, when Jason had Olivia served with custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. She told Variety for the Venice Film Festival issue that she was not surprised by Jason’s actions. “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me,” she said in part. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

And despite Olivia attempting to rise above the personal drama, it seems that it has only followed her into the press run for the film, Don’t Worry Darling, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5. From people claiming that Harry spit on his costar, Chris Pine, 42, to the continuous online alleged drama about Olivia and the film’s star, Florence Pugh, 26, it is clear that the online sleuths love to stir the pot!

However, Olivia did shutdown the rumors about her and Florence’s reported feud. The 38-year-old told VF’s Julie Miller that it is “very rare that people assume the best from women in power,” and added that, “Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. She blew me away. Every day I was in awe of her, and we worked very well together.” Olivia also told the outlet that she simply had no time to be distracted by online drama and called the whole situation “laughable.”