Heather Graham, 52, Rocks Black Bikini As She Hits The Beach In LA: Photos

Heather Graham is living her best life by ending the summer with a fun frolic at the beach! The stunning actress, 52, was spotted enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend surfside in Los Angeles on Sunday (September 4). Rocking a tiny black bikini, Heather looked to be having a blast splashing around in the ocean and lounging on the soft sands.

The Boogie Nights alum must have been missing the joys of beach life as she recently returned from a stellar getaway to Turks & Caicos. Heather made sure to share the adventures as she posted a slideshow of the vacation, featuring a slew of beautiful bikini snaps. “Things I love. The beach. My friend @feministabulous. Yoga,” she captioned the fabulous photos.

Last year, she got her beach fix with an amazing jaunt to Italy! Heather looked incredible as she shared a pic of herself rocking a leopard print bikini and relazing in the gorgeous waters off the Italian coast. She captioned the photo, “The color of the water … #italy”. And a few days before, the actress was in Greece doing a lather, rinse repeat of her European holiday. Again, photos posted to social media saw the star hanging out in paradise while donning quite a few eye-popping swimsuits.

Heather has certainly been enjoying the life afforded by a popular screen star. After a few small appearances on shows like Twin Peaks, Heather gained national attention when she took on the role of Roller Girl in Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed film Boogie Nights in 1997. At the age of 27, Heather starred alongside Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman and more in the ensemble film.

Following the huge hit, Heather tackled Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Hangover, and her 2018 directorial debut Half Magic, among other notable productions. She can next be seen in an upcoming horror film based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story The Thing on the Doorstep.