Heather Graham, 52, Rocks Black Bikini As She Hits The Beach In LA: Photos

The stunning actress frolicked in the surf over the holiday weekend at a crowded beach in sunny Los Angeles.

By:
September 5, 2022 1:06PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LENS / BACKGRID

Heather Graham is living her best life by ending the summer with a fun frolic at the beach! The stunning actress, 52, was spotted enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend surfside in Los Angeles on Sunday (September 4). Rocking a tiny black bikini, Heather looked to be having a blast splashing around in the ocean and lounging on the soft sands.

Heather Graham rocked a black bikini in Los Angeles in September 2022. (LENS / BACKGRID)

The Boogie Nights alum must have been missing the joys of beach life as she recently returned from a stellar getaway to Turks & Caicos. Heather made sure to share the adventures as she posted a slideshow of the vacation, featuring a slew of beautiful bikini snaps. “Things I love. The beach. My friend @feministabulous. Yoga,” she captioned the fabulous photos.

Last year, she got her beach fix with an amazing jaunt to Italy! Heather looked incredible as she shared a pic of herself rocking a leopard print bikini and relazing in the gorgeous waters off the Italian coast. She captioned the photo, “The color of the water … #italy”. And a few days before, the actress was in Greece doing a lather, rinse repeat of her European holiday. Again, photos posted to social media saw the star hanging out in paradise while donning quite a few eye-popping swimsuits.

Heather has certainly been enjoying the life afforded by a popular screen star. After a few small appearances on shows like Twin Peaks, Heather gained national attention when she took on the role of Roller Girl in Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed film Boogie Nights in 1997. At the age of 27, Heather starred alongside Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman and more in the ensemble film.

Following the huge hit, Heather tackled Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged MeThe Hangover, and her 2018 directorial debut Half Magic, among other notable productions. She can next be seen in an upcoming horror film based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story The Thing on the Doorstep.

