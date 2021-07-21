Heather Graham, 51, Catches Some Rays In A Leopard Bikini During A Holiday In Italy

Heather Graham looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a sexy leopard print bikini while on vacation in Italy.

Ever since Italy opened its borders post-pandemic, the celeb set has been flocking there for vacation and Heather Graham, 51, is the latest star to go. The actress looked amazing as she posted a photo of herself rocking a leopard print bikini while sitting on the rock in the middle of the ocean. The bra strap top featured underwire and she styled her look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. She captioned the photo, “The color of the water … #italy”

Heather is not shy when it comes to showing off her toned figure on social media. Just a few days ago Heather was in Greece when she rocked a black string bikini featuring a triangle top and matching tiny string bottoms as she lounged in the middle of the ocean on top of a pink flamingo float. We have been loving Heather’s vacation looks and when she’s not rocking bikinis, she’s wearing super cute dresses and shorts.

While in Greece just a few days ago, Heather opted to wear a short-sleeve button-down Ann Taylor LOFT linen midi dress covered in a pastel pink and yellow striped pattern. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunnies, a straw hat, and metallic gold Sorel sandals.

All summer Heather has been rocking sexy swimsuits and just two months ago she posted a video of herself strutting down a dock dancing while rocking a black bikini. She posted the video of herself with the caption, “So grateful for my amazing girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special”