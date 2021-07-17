See Pic

Heather Graham, 51, Rocks Black Bikini While Relaxing On A Pink Flamingo Float In Greece

heather graham
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

Actress Heather Graham ushered in pool float season with the ultimate vacation pic: a bikini snapshot on a scenic beach — with a giant inflatable flamingo.

Heather Graham is ready for pool float season! The actress, 51, shared a scenic vacation photo from the waters of Greece on Instagram on Friday, July 16 in the ultimate summer uniform: a classic black two-piece bikini, paired with a quintessential summer accessory: a massive pink flamingo pool float.

Heather finished her vacation uniform with black sunglasses and a straw hat, which she placed right next to herself in the float. The filmmaker appears to be living her best relaxation life, having taken trips along the east coast within the last few months, including Maine. She shared scenic photos in early June, rocking the same straw hat that she packed for Greece.

Heather rose to prominence at the age of 18, making her big screen film debut in the 1988 teen comedy License to Drive opposite Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. She also starred in The Hangover, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Boogie Nights, among others, taking on roles of the “sexy blonde.” The actress recently starred as an attorney in the 2020 thriller film Wander, centered on a private eye hired to investigate a suspicious death.

In an interview with CNN last December, Heather revealed she considered enrolling in law school to better understand the part — but also, shed her sexualized film persona. “[Growing up,”] I was in all these brainiac classes and I used to just pray people not just see me as a brainy girl,” Heather told the outlet. “But then I got all these sexy roles.”

Related Gallery

Heather Graham -- Pics

Heather Graham is summer chic as she goes to a beach house with friends in Malibu. The 50 year old actress is wearing a wide-brimmed beach hat, red polka dot bikini underneath and a floral dress on top. 11 Jun 2020
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Heather Graham, sizzles out in Tulum as she enjoys her vacation in a stunning white two piece bikini. Heather lounges under a cabana before taking a dip in the Mexican waters. Shot on 05/07/19. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Heather Graham attends the 2017 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" at The Paley Center for Media, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2017 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - NBC, Beverly Hills, USA - 11 Sep 2017

Still, Heather said she was “so grateful” to work in “this amazing business,” expressing a desire to direct more. “I’m definitely grateful that I was in Boogie Nights and that I wrote and directed a movie called Half Magic,” she told CNN. “That was really exciting just to pick up an idea and then watch it get made. So, I definitely want to do more of that. I hope to direct again because I kind of feel like that’s the next step, to be behind the camera and tell a story that matters to you.”