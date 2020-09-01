Kerry Washington Rocks A Curly Afro As She Chills On A Butterfly Swimming Pool Float

Kerry Washington put her abs and natural hair on display in a rare bikini photo on Aug. 31! The actress shared a little ‘Monday motivation,’ while she lounged on a massive butterfly float in the pool.

Monday motivation at its finest. Kerry Washington kicked off her week with some R&R in the pool, she revealed in a new photo on Instagram. The Little Fires Everywhere actress, 43, donned a multi-colored two-piece by Tory Burch Sport as she soaked up the sun on a life-size butterfly float. Take a look, below!

Kerry’s pool toy reminded her of Mariah Carey‘s 1997 hit, “Butterfly” — the same name of the singer’s sixth studio album. The actress even tagged the Grammy-winner in the caption of her post. “#MondayMotivation = @MariahCarey ….duh,” Kerry wrote, along with two blue butterfly emojis. Additionally, Kerry took to her Instagram Stories to re-share New York Magazine‘s latest cover of Mariah, which celebrates the singer’s new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Kerry sported a stunning, curly afro for her day at the pool. As for her bikini, which many fans inquired about in the comments — the strapless two-piece is by Tory Burch Sport. Her “Costa Printed Bandeau Top” is the brand’s “most popular bikini top,” according to the Tory Burch website.

The entire swimsuit features smocking and ruffles, as well as high-quality material by Eurojersey (a source from Italy). The stretchy material makes for an amazing and comfortable fit, and includes SPF 50 sun protection.

After her day in the water, Kerry shared a more serious snap of herself wearing a blue mask that read “VOTE” in big white letters. The actress, who’s been an advocate for voting, also wore a t-shirt with the same message. “How much voting swag is too much voting swag? Asking for a friend…,” Kerry captioned the post, which also featured sillier photos of her donning her “vote” swag. Kerry also spoke at the Democratic National Convention on night three of the event.