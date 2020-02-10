Kerry Washington, 43, Looks Incredible In Two-Piece Outfit At VF Oscars Party

Kerry Washington looked so glamorous on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, sporting a two-piece ensemble with intricate beading sewn throughout the piece.

All eyes were on Kerry Washington when she graced the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts on Feb. 9. The Scandal star, 43, wore a stunning two-piece ensemble with intricate beading throughout. Her top featured long sleeves and beading that cascaded over her chest and down her arms. The piece also showed off Kerry’s toned abs, with a simple midriff.

The A-line skirt followed suite with the detailed beading, which showed panels of artwork inspired by Egyptian papyrus. Kerry’s natural makeup also featured a smokey eye and soft pink lip. With the amount of detail on the dress, Kerry opted for a simple pair of gold earrings and a blue cocktail ring, which she showed off by posing with her hand on her hip. Kerry’s bold style really became a staple of the 2019-2020 award season.

Fans remember well Kerry’s incredibly daring look at the 77th Annual Golden Globe awards on Jan. 5. Kerry sported a Janet Jackson-esque look, featuring a black blazer, high waisted skirt with thigh-high slit and dramatic necklace that wrapped around her bare chest. The Altuzarra ensemble may have been Scandalous to some, but Kerry pulled it off with an incredible confidence all her own. She added a pop of a red lip to complete the daring look and couldn’t have looked better. That is, until the 2020 Oscars!

Much like Kerry, a slew of stars showed off their dazzling flair for fashion on Hollywood’s biggest night! Kerry was just one of many who went for an avant-garde piece that made the celebrated actress look like a walking work of art. To see more amazing looks from the night, click through the gallery above!