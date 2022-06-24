Heather Graham, 52, Rocks White String Bikini On The Beach In Turks & Caicos

Heather Graham looked fabulous when she showed off her fabulous figure in two different bikinis while on the beach in Turks & Caicos.

By:
June 24, 2022 10:53AM EDT
heather graham
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Heather Graham looked better than ever while on vacation in Turks & Caicos and the actress proved that in her latest bikini photos. The 52-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her trip wearing a white string bikini and a black string bikini.

Heather posted the photos with the caption, “Things I love. The beach. My friend @feministabulous. Yoga.” In the first photo, Heather rocked a white Monday Swimwear string bikini that featured a super low-cut triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms.

In the photo, she had a full face of glam featuring a smokey eye and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, her strawberry blonde hair was down in gorgeous beach waves as she smiled for the camera.

In the second photo, Heather rocked a similar string bikini, but this time in black. She added a pair of oversized round black sunglasses, a red lip, and salty hair.

The final post in the slideshow was a video of her and her friend doing yoga in their room. Heather rocked a skintight black bodysuit featuring a halter neckline, super short shorts, and a sheer mesh back.

Aside from Heather’s slideshow, she also posted a video from the trip where she wore both the swimsuits, which had super cheeky bottoms. In the video montage, Heather danced around, jumped into the ocean, and wore a baggy white, off-the-shoulder eyelet coverup with oversized brown sunglasses.

Heather posted the video with the caption, “Loving the ocean and my beautiful brilliant friend @feministabulous in Turks and Caicos @h2olifestyleresort @agenceel.”

More From Our Partners

ad