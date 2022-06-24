Heather Graham, 52, Rocks White String Bikini On The Beach In Turks & Caicos

Heather Graham looked better than ever while on vacation in Turks & Caicos and the actress proved that in her latest bikini photos. The 52-year-old posted a slideshow of photos from her trip wearing a white string bikini and a black string bikini.
Heather posted the photos with the caption, “Things I love. The beach. My friend @feministabulous. Yoga.” In the first photo, Heather rocked a white Monday Swimwear string bikini that featured a super low-cut triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms.
In the photo, she had a full face of glam featuring a smokey eye and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, her strawberry blonde hair was down in gorgeous beach waves as she smiled for the camera.
In the second photo, Heather rocked a similar string bikini, but this time in black. She added a pair of oversized round black sunglasses, a red lip, and salty hair.
The final post in the slideshow was a video of her and her friend doing yoga in their room. Heather rocked a skintight black bodysuit featuring a halter neckline, super short shorts, and a sheer mesh back.
Aside from Heather’s slideshow, she also posted a video from the trip where she wore both the swimsuits, which had super cheeky bottoms. In the video montage, Heather danced around, jumped into the ocean, and wore a baggy white, off-the-shoulder eyelet coverup with oversized brown sunglasses.
Heather posted the video with the caption, “Loving the ocean and my beautiful brilliant friend @feministabulous in Turks and Caicos @h2olifestyleresort @agenceel.”