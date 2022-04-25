Heather Graham, 52, Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini While Taking A Dip In Hot Springs Trip: Photos

Time to relax! Heather Graham, 52, looked like she was living her best life in new Instagram photos from a scenic getaway to some hot springs, shared on Sunday, Apr. 24. The Swingers star was clock-stoppingly gorgeous as she modeled a classic black bikini while soaking in a hot tub.

Heather was effortlessly sexy as she threw her shoulders back and took in the scenery. She twisted her blonde tresses up into a top knot while sunning her delicately pale arms and chest with a cleavage-baring triangle top. The Wisconsin-born beauty matched her bikini with tie-side bottoms, showing off her lean legs as she struck a pose in the hot tub. Appearing to keep her makeup to a minimum, the natural beauty had flushed cheeks and just a hint of color on her lips.

Another photo offered a better look at Heather’s jaw-droppingly beautiful surroundings. The giant tub she was relaxing in was situated in a glittering spring which was framed by tall grass of all colors. Further in the background was a majestic mountain range. Heather preferred to keep the location a secret, opting against any specific tags or mentions. She did, however, give a shout-out to her travel buddy, director Aisling Chin-Yee, who revealed the duo was in Utah on her own social media.

It looked like Heather was enjoying some downtime with friends before some big projects ramp up. Last month, it was announced she’ll appear in the upcoming Netflix holiday romp Best. Christmas. Ever. Along with the Boogie Nights star, the movie will feature the talents of Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño of Power fame. The movie follows the antics between Brandy and Heather’s characters after the old college friends find themselves unexpectedly celebrating the holidays together. Heather hinted at how the movie was going back at the end of March, when she shared an Instagram of her casting announcement and wrote, “Having fun shooting this.” A release date has not been announced.