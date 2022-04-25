Heather Graham, 52, Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini While Taking A Dip In Hot Springs Trip: Photos

The actress looked great while relaxing at a remote hot spring with a friend. Her black bikini was simple and effortlessly sexy.

By:
April 25, 2022 9:51AM EDT
Heather Graham
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Time to relax! Heather Graham, 52, looked like she was living her best life in new Instagram photos from a scenic getaway to some hot springs, shared on Sunday, Apr. 24. The Swingers star was clock-stoppingly gorgeous as she modeled a classic black bikini while soaking in a hot tub.

Heather was effortlessly sexy as she threw her shoulders back and took in the scenery. She twisted her blonde tresses up into a top knot while sunning her delicately pale arms and chest with a cleavage-baring triangle top. The Wisconsin-born beauty matched her bikini with tie-side bottoms, showing off her lean legs as she struck a pose in the hot tub. Appearing to keep her makeup to a minimum, the natural beauty had flushed cheeks and just a hint of color on her lips.

Heather Graham
Heather Graham enjoyed some Utah hot springs with a friend and shared some moments from their outing on Instagram. The 52-year-old actress loves a confident bikini snap. (Gigi/Rachpoot/MEGA)

Another photo offered a better look at Heather’s jaw-droppingly beautiful surroundings. The giant tub she was relaxing in was situated in a glittering spring which was framed by tall grass of all colors. Further in the background was a majestic mountain range. Heather preferred to keep the location a secret, opting against any specific tags or mentions. She did, however, give a shout-out to her travel buddy, director Aisling Chin-Yee, who revealed the duo was in Utah on her own social media.

It looked like Heather was enjoying some downtime with friends before some big projects ramp up. Last month, it was announced she’ll appear in the upcoming Netflix holiday romp Best. Christmas. Ever. Along with the Boogie Nights star, the movie will feature the talents of Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño of Power fame. The movie follows the antics between Brandy and Heather’s characters after the old college friends find themselves unexpectedly celebrating the holidays together. Heather hinted at how the movie was going back at the end of March, when she shared an Instagram of her casting announcement and wrote, “Having fun shooting this.” A release date has not been announced.

More From Our Partners

ad