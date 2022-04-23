Kerry Washington, 45, Sizzles In Turquoise Bikini & Gold Jewelry For Earth Day

Kerry Washington knows how to gain attention for a good cause! The Scandal actress, 45, took to her Instagram on Friday (April 22) to share some sultry photos in a bikini hoping to raise awareness for Earth Day. Looking absolutely fabulous in her light green two-piece, the star captioned the sexy snaps, “Going green for #EarthDay! Buy some sustainable jewelry and help save the 🌱🌎!!!” She then posted a link for fans to “help protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities.”

The former model stunned in the bikini, as she went virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Rocking a pair of gold, oversized hoop earrings and a sparking chain necklace, Kerry added some bling to her mini-photo shoot. She kept her trademark raven locks in beautiful braids, as she wrapped them up in a tight top knot. Kerry was definitely a picture-perfect ambassador for Earth Day.

Kerry appears quite comfortable in her bikinis as she recently made a hilarious tribute to her friend and Little Fires Everywhere co-star Reese Witherspoon on her birthday, channeling Reese’s Legally Blonde character Elle Woods. Kerry shared an Instagram clip of herself in a blue sequined two-piece while floating on a raft in a pool, much like Elle does in the cult classic 2001 comedy.

Speaking of co-stars, Kerry also recently reunited with her Scandal on-screen lover, Tony Goldwyn, at the SAG Awards in February. The adorable pair role-played as their characters Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant while presenting the Best Ensemble Award. “Should I read the nominees for outstanding ensemble in a drama series?” Tony asked, as Kerry replied with her character’s catchphrase: “It’s handled.” The award ended up going to the cast of Succession.

As fans will recall, Kerry was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in Little Fires Everywhere at the SAG Awards last year. She lost out to Anya Taylor-Joy, who took home the prize for her work in The Queen’s Gambit.