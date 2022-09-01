Jennifer Lopez Confesses Wedding To Ben Affleck Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ Before Big Day

In a new edition of her newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared the little setbacks ahead of her wedding that ultimately gave way to a magical event.

September 1, 2022 6:06PM EDT
Savannah, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben’s $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple’s children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben’s plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck’s, incredible train. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Even Jennifer Lopez has wedding mishaps! The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, took to her newsletter On The JLo to share details and stunning new photos from her wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, 50. And she didn’t hold anything back, sharing that several “unexpected setbacks” threatened to derail the fairy tale, star-studded ceremony almost twenty years in the making.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Georgia on August 20, 2022 (BACKGRID )

“It had rained at sunset every day that week,” Jen wrote via the newsletter. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.” If late summer weather woes weren’t enough, an even more threatening complication lurked — illness.

“Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend,” she continued. But still, nothing so trivial could get in the way of true love, according to the singer.

“The truth is, I never had one doubt,” the Selena star wrote. “All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands…At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was actually happening…”

The duo married in a ceremony officiated by Jen’s friend Jay Shetty and surrounded by their loved ones, including Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and Jen’s twins with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max. 

