Jennifer Lopez Confesses Wedding To Ben Affleck Had ‘Unexpected Setbacks’ Before Big Day

Even Jennifer Lopez has wedding mishaps! The “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, took to her newsletter On The JLo to share details and stunning new photos from her wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, 50. And she didn’t hold anything back, sharing that several “unexpected setbacks” threatened to derail the fairy tale, star-studded ceremony almost twenty years in the making.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week,” Jen wrote via the newsletter. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.” If late summer weather woes weren’t enough, an even more threatening complication lurked — illness.

“Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend,” she continued. But still, nothing so trivial could get in the way of true love, according to the singer.

“The truth is, I never had one doubt,” the Selena star wrote. “All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands…At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was actually happening…”

The duo married in a ceremony officiated by Jen’s friend Jay Shetty and surrounded by their loved ones, including Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and Jen’s twins with Marc Anthony, Emme and Max.