Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Strapless Blue Dress With High Slit For Post-Wedding Brunch: Photo

Jennifer Lopez had a bridal glow when she rocked a gorgeous, nontraditional bridal outfit to her family brunch the day after her wedding to Ben Affleck.

September 1, 2022 7:25PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez
Savannah, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben’s $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple’s children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben’s plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck’s, incredible train. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, threw an extravagant wedding at the Argo star’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The wedding consisted of a welcome dinner for family and friends on Friday, followed by the big vows, and finally, a closing brunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. Now, J. Lo has finally given her fans a glimpse into the weekend, and her dress for the family brunch is absolutely stunning. 

The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker looked country club chic with a white and blue striped gown, rather than an all-white ensemble. The gorgeous strapless number (seen here)  featured a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with a high slit that allowed her toned left leg to peek through. She paired it with chunky tan sandals and a tan hat, which partially covered her golden brown, blown-out hair.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wore a blue and white strapless dress for her post-wedding brunch (Shutterstock)

She revealed the dress in her newsletter, On The JLo, on Sept. 1 and also provided commentary about the conclusion of her wedding festivities. “The day after [our wedding], we all gathered for a yummy brunch by the lake,” she began before diving into the décor details, which she said she picked out herself. “I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic,” she explained.

The mom of two concluded the newsletter by sharing a touching note about her and Ben’s unorthodox journey to marriage. “Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier,” she gushed. “I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for a second time on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 (BACKGRID)

The days leading up to the nuptials were certainly a whirlwind. For instance, Ben and the Marry Me actress were spotted at a hospital outside of Savannah with Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, after she fell off the dock on Ben’s property. She cut her leg and received stitches. Jen mentioned the various “setbacks” she and her hubby faced ahead of their wedding in her newsletter as well.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week,” she recalled. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.” She also said her entire family “caught a stomach bug” earlier in the week. “That, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend,” she added. Luckily, everything turned out beautifully and she had the wedding of her dreams before jetting off to Italy for her honeymoon.

