Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.

In the snapshots shared by the “I Like It” rapper, 29, Kulture sweetly held a baby duck. She looked as cute as a button in light wash blue jeans, an orange tank, and a white button-up blouse. She had her hair styled in several braids.

The precious post came just a handful of days after Kulture showed off her singing chops in a video shared on her famous mother’s Instagram Story. She belted out Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”, which she called the “Ra Ra song” before breaking into song. Rather than commenting on her singing, Cardi gushed about her daughter’s natural beauty. “My baby so pretty,” she wrote over the post. Of course, Cardi also has an 11-month-old son, Wave, whom she shares with rapper Offset, 30. However, he was not present in the singing video or the clip of Kulture asking for water in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking of Offset, the Grammy Award-winning artist had to take to social media recently to set some rumors straight about his supposed extramarital affairs. After a Twitter troll accused the rapper of cheating with Saweetie, 29, Cardi immediately told them to get lost. “No baby you lying,” she tweeted. “You makin crazy lies starting s—t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

Of course, Offset has not been a perfect husband during his five-year union with the “Bodak Yellow” songstress. In fact, he and Cardi have been on the verge of divorce twice due to his lack of loyalty. However, they have reconciled each and every time and appear to be going strong. If there’s one thing Cardi will make a scene about, it’s her family — whether it’s about her daughter’s singing abilities or a troll she needs to quiet. You go, Cardi!