Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B's latest video of her daughter, Kulture, comes as they spend time with family in the Dominican Republic. Watch the smart 4-year-old ask for water in Spanish here!

By:
August 31, 2022 9:20PM EDT
Cardi B Kutlure
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream. Official photos from the New Jersey entertainment complex show the hip hop couple had a splashing time at the world’s largest indoor wave pool with daughter Kulture. Smiling Cardi looked on proudly as hands-on dad Offset played in the water with their little girl. Son Wave was also with the group but was not pictured. The “Bodak Yellow” star also ventured into the water as she paddled while laughing and playing with Kulture, keeping her famous curves covered in a bright sarong wrap she bought at the Dreamworks Water Park Gift Shop. Offset seemed to be having a great time with his friends on Shrek’s Sinkhole Slammer. *BYLINE: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega. 20 Jun 2022 Pictured: Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day with daughter Kulture at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream in New Jersey. *BYLINE: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega. Photo credit: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870635_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's a family affair! Cardi B spends her Mother's day with her husband Offset and daughter Kulture in New York. The couple were seen sporting bright colors with Cardi in a tight pink dress with neon green boots that coordinated with Offset's jacket and her daughter's purse! Offset at one point grabbed his daughter and lifted her to throw playful kicks at nearby photographers. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset, Kulture BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.

In the snapshots shared by the “I Like It” rapper, 29, Kulture sweetly held a baby duck. She looked as cute as a button in light wash blue jeans, an orange tank, and a white button-up blouse. She had her hair styled in several braids.

The precious post came just a handful of days after Kulture showed off her singing chops in a video shared on her famous mother’s Instagram Story. She belted out Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”, which she called the “Ra Ra song” before breaking into song. Rather than commenting on her singing, Cardi gushed about her daughter’s natural beauty. “My baby so pretty,” she wrote over the post. Of course, Cardi also has an 11-month-old son, Wave, whom she shares with rapper Offset, 30. However, he was not present in the singing video or the clip of Kulture asking for water in the Dominican Republic.

Cardi B carries Kultuere
Cardi B carries her mini-me daughter Kulture (Photo: BACKGRID)

Speaking of Offset, the Grammy Award-winning artist had to take to social media recently to set some rumors straight about his supposed extramarital affairs. After a Twitter troll accused the rapper of cheating with Saweetie, 29, Cardi immediately told them to get lost. “No baby you lying,” she tweeted. “You makin crazy lies starting s—t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

Of course, Offset has not been a perfect husband during his five-year union with the “Bodak Yellow” songstress. In fact, he and Cardi have been on the verge of divorce twice due to his lack of loyalty. However, they have reconciled each and every time and appear to be going strong.  If there’s one thing Cardi will make a scene about, it’s her family — whether it’s about her daughter’s singing abilities or a troll she needs to quiet. You go, Cardi!

