Cardi B Wears Cutout Top & Snuggles Up To Son Wave, 10 Months, In Cute Video

Cardi B, 29, spent the 4th of July taking in the joys of motherhood! The rapper shared several clips from her holiday to her Instagram story on Monday, and one included a precious moment with her 10-month-old son Wave. She wore a white sleeveless top with a cutout section in the front middle of the top, and held her baby boy as he showed off a white graphic tee.

The doting mom, who in addition to Wave, shares daughter, Kulture,3, with husband Offset, had her long straight hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized with thick silver hoop earrings as she gave a slight smile to the camera, in the clip. The duo was outside and other people could be heard in the background. It appeared she was having a get together with other for the holiday since she shared other clips that showed off delicious-looking food, including fruit, salad, and a meat plate.

Another adorable clip showed Wave laying on Cardi’s stomach as she rubbed his head. “A mommas boy,” she captioned it. She also flaunted her long green nails in the cute moment and gently talked to the sweet tot.

Cardi’s latest clips from the 4th of July come after she made headlines for looking incredible during a recent shopping trip in New York City. The beauty wore a light purple crop top and dark pink shorts as she smiled at onlookers while walking outside on a sidewalk. She had her long hair down and the same green nails she had in her latest videos.

When she’s not spending time with her kids or on solo shopping trips, Cardi is working hard in her music career. She just dropped her newest single, “Hot Sh-t” with Lil Durk and Kanye West on July 1 and fans have been loving it. The catchy tune was made “for the clubs” the talented musician previously said, and is actually older than her big 2020 hit “WAP.” The song talks about her love for designer clothes and her overall power and wealth.