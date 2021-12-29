Cardi B Rocks A Crop Top & Leggings As She Models Her New Reebok Apparel — Photos

Cardi B showed off her toned figure in a tight crop top & matching leggings in a Reebok campaign for her new collection with the brand.

Is there anything Cardi B can’t do? The answer is no and the 29-year-old proved that when she starred in a new Reebok campaign for her second drop with the brand, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The rapper looked fabulous in the photo shoot wearing a pair of high-waisted, skintight gray leggings with a matching crop top.

Cardi’s outfit featured a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with a thick black elastic band under her chest styled with matching high-waisted leggings that also had a thick band around her tiny waist. She accessorized the two-piece set with a pair of metallic black sneakers and massively long black and white checkered nails.

This collection marks Cardi’s second launch with the brand. Her first launch was back in the summer when Reebok released Cardi’s capsule collection. However, the new collection is inspired by NYC at night, which is Cardi’s hometown. From bright-colored sneakers to an array of apparel featuring tight crop tops and leggings, cargo pants, and more – the collection is a perfect representation of Cardi.

The entire line is size-inclusive and was designed to fit all different body types with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXL. As well as footwear for adults, the collection also includes shoes for children which is fitting considering Cardi has a newborn baby son and a daughter Kulture.

Cardi gushed about the new collection, “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.” She continued, “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

The full collection is officially available on Reebok.com as of December 29.