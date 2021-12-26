Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Is Elegant In A Red Dress As She Poses With Mom On Christmas — Photos

Get the red carpet ready! Kulture looked so grown up in these gorgeous new Christmas photos with mom Cardi B.

Kulture Kiari Cephus is definitely the star of her family! The 3-year-old stole the show as she posed alongside her glam mama Cardi B, 29, for a Christmas photo posted on Sunday, Dec. 26. Kulture rocked a glamorous red dress with a big, festive bow for the occasion, along with another little girl (likely a cousin) in a matching ensemble. Despite being a toddler, Kulture was totally working the camera and her angles — looking like a total A-Lister, just like her mom Cardi and dad Offset.

The “WAP” rapper was also in the photo, bringing all the sexy vibes with a winter white dress! The low cut, satin gown featured a high slit showing some serious skin as she posed in front of a dramatically high Christmas tree with the two little girls. Cardi — née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — rocked her black hair in a festive up-do, allowing her stunning diamond drop earrings to shine take center stage. The Whipshots founder’s glam was on point too, with a holiday-ready red nail, and gold toned makeup.

“Red Christmas,” Cardi simply captioned the pictures, including a Christmas tree emoji. Plenty of gifts could also be seen wrapped (quite perfectly, may we add) behind the trio, in matching red, white and green paper with ribbon bows. Kulture and the other little girl also added big red gift-like bows on top of their heads, making the looks that much merrier!

Cardi also shared several short videos of the family’s Christmas celebration to her story, which included plenty of food including a turkey and mac and cheese. “My boy came in last minute. I don’t know where the f— he found the food at, but he found it,” she narrated over a video of the delectable buffet.

The snaps, presumably taken at Cardi’s home in Atlanta, garnered over four million likes in just a few hours — as well as love from some of her industry friends. “Fat Joe commented, while Normani and Marjorie Harvey left a slew of heart emojis. Her sister Hennessy Carolina wrote, “Beauties … Your such a GREAT mom!” with a heart and sparkle emoji.