Cardi B Sizzles In Plunging Catsuit With Cutouts As She Launches Whipshots — Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Cue the Whipshots! Cardi B celebrated the launch of her new booze infused whip cream with a lavish soirée at Miami Fashion Week!

Cardi B looked incredible as she celebrated the launch of her new line Whipshots! The 28-year-old rapper sizzled in a plunging baby blue catsuit with silver outlined cutouts that showed off her curves for the event, held at the Miami Art Basel on Saturday, Dec. 4. She posed up a storm in the outfit at Strawberry Moon inside of Pharrell and Dave Grutman‘s Goodtime Hotel, where the star-studded party was held.

She kept her long dark hair center parted and straight for the ’00s inspired ensemble, which included plenty of bling with layered silver and diamond bracelets on both wrists, including chunky cuban links, chains and a diamond watch. The on-trend catsuit ended at a bike short length, showing off her strappy black sandals to reveal her matching blue pedicure. Finally, she added a dash of pink with her eyeshadow that subtley matched her rose nude lip. Later in the evening, she gave fans another look at the ensemble as she twerked in a parking lot heading to Maxim‘s event! 

The New York native has been teasing her new vodka infused whip cream on social media, which comes in three flavors: mocha, caramel and vanilla. Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was joined by husband Offset, as well as celebs like Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, Winston Duke, Tainy and Dale Moss for the launch. There was plenty of whip to go around, as attendees got a taste of the boozy concoction in cocktails, cones and more — with Cardi even spraying the whip into people’s mouths!

The whip cream shots are infused with a volume of 10% vodka, and come in monochromatic cans in neutral shades. “MY WHIPSHOTS ARE LIVE IN 15 HOURS!!!!! Time to get drunk and naughty!!!!! VODKA WHIP CREAM!!!” Cardi teased in an Instagram post on Dec. 1, later saying, “you’ve never had whip cream like this before.” As always, Cardi slayed the ad campaign where she wore a whip cream inspired top while serving up sweet and delicious cocktails to guests at a party.