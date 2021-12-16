Cardi B Reveals The Very Easy Christmas Gift That Kulture Wants: ‘Love That For Me’

Cardi B is used to spoiling her daughter Kulture with lavish gifts. But this holiday season, the baby girl has one simple gift on her Christmas list!

Easy peasy! Looks like Cardi B isn’t going to stress this holiday season! The 28-year-old rapper revealed her daughter Kulture, 3, has given her a simple Christmas list to check off this year. Taking to Twitter on December 15, the “Up” singer let her fans know that her baby girl, whom she shares with rapper Offset, has her eye on one toy only. “”All my baby want for Christmas is a yo-yo,” Cardi wrote, before adding, “I love that for me.”

Although the way Cardi loves to spoil Kulture with lavish gifts, we might find that yo-yo covered in diamonds, or at the very least, customed made by Gucci! In August, the Grammy winner gifted her little girl a rainbow Hermès Birkin bag. Covered in Swarovski crystals, the custom purse is worth about $48,000. According to Privé Porter CEO Michelle Berk, the gift was inspired by a handbag Kulture saw at the chain accessory store Claires! “Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it,” she told Page Six . “In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture.”

Such an elaborate ask is definitely on brand for Cardi and Offset, as they also gave Kulture an Elliot Eliantte diamond charm necklace during her extravagant third birthday party in July! The bejeweled number featured Minnie Mouse and Chanel charms, naturally. The swanky soiree was complete with a towering princess cake, matching pick ballgowns for mommy and daughter and a horse-drawn carriage!

Even if Kulture ends up adding to her Christmas wish list, it appears Cardi will be able to check it off with no problem, as she just landed a new gig as Playboy’s creative director! Earlier this month, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans as she introduced herself as the “first ever Creative Director In Residence” at the iconic magazine. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together,” she added. “I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.”