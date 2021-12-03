Cardi B Shows Off Her Long Purple Hair Makeover After Being Playboy’s Creative Director

Cardi B had lavender locks while talking about her new role as Creative Director at Playboy.

New hair, new job! Cardi B, 29, flaunted long lilac tresses as she celebrated her new role as Playboy’s creative director on Dec. 3. The “WAP” rapper was bundled up in a dove grey jacket, belly-baring baby tee, and slouchy sweats as she enjoyed the inside of the magazine’s Big Bunny jet. She sipped on champagne while asking fans who they’d like to see join her on the luxury jet made just for “bad b——” In the caption, she asked “Which one of your favorite baddie do you see riding in the @bigbunny jet? Drop them in the comments!”

The day before Cardi gushed about her “dream job” as she introduced herself as the “FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence” at the “legendary” magazine via Instagram. “Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know ya’ll are going to love what we put together,” she went on.

In a press release, Cardi added, “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

Cardi is certainly an expert on all things sexy, known for her risqué lyrics and antics with husband Offset, 29. She revealed one way she keeps things spicy while talking about her birthday gift for the Migos rapper on Oct. 25. Asked how she’d one-up her birthday gift from her husband — a $15 million mansion in the Dominican Republic — she bluntly told TMZ he’d be getting “vagina.” The couple married in Sept. 2017, one month before he publicly proposed to her. The pair welcomed daughter Kulture in July 2018 and a son in Sept. 2021.