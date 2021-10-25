Cardi B Reveals The Sexy Gift She’ll Give Offset For His Birthday This Year — Watch

When asked how she would top Offset’s recent birthday present for her (a stunning home in the Dominican Republic), Cardi B had a very NSFW response.

Cardi B has some ideas on how to top Offset’s birthday present for her this year. When the “WAP” rapper turned 29 on October 11, her husband gifted her a stunning $1.5 million home in the Dominican Republic, one with a rooftop pool and sprawling views. Welp, TMZ recently caught up with Cardi at LAX airport and inquired about what she would gift her husband on his 30th birthday come December 14. She had a very NSFW answer.

The Grammy winner was approached in her vehicle with the windows down, looking incognito in a white hoodie, black surgical face mask, and stylish sunglasses in the video shared on Monday, Oct. 25. “Your birthday was recently. Offset got you a house,” the TMZ reporter said. “His 30th is coming up. How you gonna beat that?” After much mulling (and agreeing that giving birth to their newborn son is already a great gift in itself), Cardi said, “I know. It’s a vagina.” Watch the video HERE.

Later, the reporter noted that it was her son’s 50th day birthday and tried to get the rapper to reveal his name, but she caught on to the tactic. “You almost got me!” she said. Cardi and her husband of four years welcomed a baby boy on September 4, but still haven’t publicly revealed his name. The parents also share daughter Kulture, 3, together. So far, the only glimpse of baby no. 2 on his parents’ Instagrams have been the birth announcement photo.

In the snapshot, Cardi is covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket in a hospital bed as she carries her newborn. Both parents stare at the baby, wrapped in a blue blanket, in awe. The rapper confirmed his birth date in the caption. Their baby boy’s arrival came after Cardi announced her surprise pregnancy at the BET Awards in June, descending on stage in a mesh catsuit that showed off her pregnant belly publicly for the first time.

As for Cardi’s sexy birthday gift for Offset, a WAP will surely not be the only gift this year, considering the couple’s affinity for extravagant parties and gifts. (Daughter Kulture was once gifted a $48K Hermès Birkin bag, after all.) On top of purchasing his wife a new home in the Dominican Republic, Offset threw her a party this year with attendees Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, and Winnie Harlow, among other stars.