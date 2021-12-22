Fashion

Cardi B Rocks Plunging Corset Top & Holds Hands With Offset At His 30th Birthday Party

Lifestyle Director

Cardi B looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging corset & tight leggings while holding hands with Offset for his 30th birthday.

Even though it was Offset’s 30th birthday party, Cardi B, 29, managed to steal the show. The rapper looked amazing when she arrived with Offset at his birthday party in LA on Dec. 21. For the occasion, Cardi rocked a plunging green and white leather corset top with high-waisted metallic leggings.

Cardi B looked fabulous in a plunging corset & metallic pants while holding hands with Offset at his birthday party in LA on Dec. 21. (AnthonyBautista / BACKGRID)

The halterneck corset cinched in Cardi’s tiny waist while the neckline put her ample cleavage on full display. Her shirt was pulled tight with a bunch of neon green strings that flowed down over her waist and she styled her outfit with a massive diamond and silver chunky chain with a huge Playboy bunny in the center.

As if the necklace wasn’t enough, Cardi added even more jewels when she rocked huge diamond hoop earrings that landed at her shoulders, neon green strappy heels, and layers of diamond chain bracelets.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy looked just as good when he rocked a pair of fitted light-wash skinny jeans with a white hooded sweatshirt and a blue denim Louis Vuitton trucker jacket on top. He topped his look off with a pair of gray sneakers.

Cardi posted a slew of behind-the-scenes videos from the party where she gave him a massive check for two million dollars and he danced around with the giant piece of cardboard all night. She posted the video of Offset with his check writing, “Happy birthday!! He literally got it all.”

Just last week, Cardi posted a slideshow of photos of her and Offset with a heartfelt caption for his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

Cardi continued the post writing, “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”