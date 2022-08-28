Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Is So Cute Singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Looks like Cardi B is rubbing off on her darling daughter Kulture! The adorable 4-year-old girl showed off her singing talents, much like her mom, in a video shared to the rapper’s Instagram Stories on Friday (August 26). In the clip, which has since been replaced with new videos, Kulture appears to request a ditty to perform, which prompts Cardi to ask, “The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?”, per People. And with that, future Grammy-winner Kulture gives her amazing rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”! Cardi captioned the post, “My baby so pretty.”

When she’s not gushing over her babies — she also shares 11-month-old son, Wave, with rapper Offset — Cardi is fiercely protecting them. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said Kulture was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi clapped back, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”

The Grammy winner followed up her epic response with: “Don’t bring my kids up on s**t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod [sic] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

Dealing with internet bullies is nothing new for Cardi and Offset, who told Essence that the harassment was one of the reasons they waited to reveal Wave’s name to the public. “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset,” Cardi explained. “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

Protecting their kids also includes trying to raise them out of the shadow of celebrity. “We still teach our kids like normal parents,” Offset said. “I’ve never told my daughter she’s a celebrity. I want her to have the mind of a working person. I always tell my kids how hard I worked, how many years I put in to be in a position where everything is good.”