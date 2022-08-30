Amber Heard Reacts To Ex Johnny Depp’s Cameo At MTV VMAs: It’s ‘A Lot To Deal With’

After Johnny Depp, 59, briefly popped up as a Moon Person during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Henriquez, 34, publicly blasted MTV to support her sister, months after the actress lost the defamation trial to her former spouse. Amber, 36, has not addressed the VMAs situation, but HollywoodLife did get some EXCLUSIVE intel on the Aquaman star’s feelings about Johnny’s cameo at the show, as well as Whitney speaking out afterwards.

“Amber has always been very close with her younger sister. Their bond is truly unbreakable, so she wasn’t surprised at all when Whitney posted in support of her,” a source close to Amber told HL. “Whitney has been a pillar of strength for Amber throughout this whole ordeal and she doesn’t know what she would do without her by her side. Amber knows it was a lot to deal with and she couldn’t have done it without her.”

The insider went on to reveal that Amber heard the rumors that Johnny would appear at the VMAs, “so she wasn’t particularly shocked when it happened.” Whitney, meanwhile, “was furious over the whole thing and felt the need to say something.” The source also said, “Amber really wasn’t surprised Whitney spoke up because she knows her sister will always have her back. Whitney still can’t believe Johnny is being placed on this pedestal and she feels awful for her sister.” HL has reached out to Amber’s rep, but we haven’t heard back.

Whitney did not hold back against MTV who embraced her former brother-in-law at the August 28 famed award show. She shared a graphic on her Instagram stories with a “D” in front of the VMAs to spell out “DVMAS”, an abbreviation for “Domestic Violence Myth Acceptance Scale.” Whitney also shared a message in support of her sister, writing, “@MTV You’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters.”

Johnny and Amber have been leading very different lives ever since the jury ruled in Johnny’s favor on June 1. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is busy performing at concerts and filming his new movie Jeanne du Barry, which features him as King Louis XV. Johnny’s also reportedly signed a 7-figure deal with Dior to be the new face of the fragrance brand. Amber, meanwhile, has been out of the spotlight and is devastated the jury decided she must pay Johnny $10 million for defaming him. Her team filed to appeal the decision, and in response, Johnny appealed the $2 million verdict against him. We’ll see how these legal proceedings play out between the famous exes.