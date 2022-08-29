Brock Davies Reveals Katie Maloney Was ‘Disinvited’ From Scheana Shay’s Wedding

We didn’t see this one coming! Following our report that Katie Maloney was seen screaming at Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss as they made out ahead of Scheana Shay‘s nuptials, groom Brock Davies‘ claimed that Katie was disinvited after originally having an invitation. The comments showed up underneath a post by @pumprulesbravo with the headline “Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After Catching Them ‘Heavily Making Out,” alongside side-by-side photos of the feuding trio.

“Katie wasn’t at the wedding though,” an Instagram follower commented on the post on August 29. Brock then jumped to respond, writing, “She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.’” Katie then reacted as well, writing, “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” alongside a popcorn emoji. Queue the drama!

A guest at the Cancun, Mexico wedding on Tuesday, August 23, previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tom, 39, and Raquel, 27, were being “sneaky” when Katie caught them. “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave,” the source told HL for an August 27 report. “Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area. Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

At the very least, this ought to make the next season of Vanderpump Rules interesting! The source told us that Tom and Raquel, who is co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend, “were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it. I saw them kissing several times. That same day, but prior to that incident, I saw them making out in the spa area. They had their hands all over each other.”

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in March and was reportedly expected by at least some at the wedding but didn’t show — and now we know why. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Raquel, Katie, and Tom, but none offered any comments.