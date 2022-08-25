Luke Evans Rocks Purple Speedo As He Gets Cozy With New Boyfriend On Ibiza Beach: Photos

Luke has been vacationing with his beau of one year for a few days. See a picture of the adorable couple in Ibiza here!

By:
August 25, 2022 4:16PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Evans and his new Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas PDA kisses and caresses while enjoying a swim on the beaches of Ibiza on August 24, 2022 in Ibiza, Spain. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Luke Evans. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888996_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

It’s a summer of love for actor Luke Evans! The 43-year-old Beauty and the Beast star was spotted getting cozy with his boyfriend, Fran Tomas, during a beach day in Ibiza on Aug. 24. The pair were seen cuddling up in the water together, with Fran, a graphic designer and project manager from Spain, clinging onto Luke’s back. They then dried off together and showed off their ripped bodies in tiny speedos.

Luke Evans donned a light purple speedo during his beach day with his boyfriend, Fran Tomas (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

Luke rocked a purple speedo he paired with a gold chain necklace, while Fran sported a red one. Luke looked like he was keeping up with his muscular frame, which he debuted in 2021 after eight months of hitting up the gym amid the coronavirus pandemic. He showed off his impressive body transformation in March of that year by posting side-by-side photos of his physical appearance in 2020 and 2021.

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas showed some PDA while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

Luke’s heart was taken by another man, art director Rafael Olarra, as he worked on building muscle mass. They first got together during the summer of 2019, but broke up by 2021. “It is what it is,” Luke told The Times’ Saturday Review on Jan. 8, 2021, confirming their breakup.

The Murder Mystery actor and Fran began dating a few months after Luke and Rafael’s split, according to The Sun. “The couple has been going from strength to strength and quietly traveling all over the world together,” a person close to the couple revealed to the publication in May of this year. “They are like minded, really get each other’s sense of humor and compliment each other well.”

Luke and Fran have spent a lot of quality time together in Spain, and it appears that they have been vacationing in Ibiza for a few days. Fran first posted from Ibiza on a smart-looking powerboat on Aug. 23. Several pals were included in the snapshots, and Luke was present. He also shared a handsome snapshot of himself on the coast of Ibiza in white shorts and a white button-down shirt that has a world map printed on it. Before he departed for Ibiza, he shared some pictures from the waters surrounding the port city of Alicante.

Luke’s most recent photo from his coastal getaway came from the Six Senses Residences in Ibiza, where he posed in front of a black Porsche diesel tractor. It seems like he and Fran are living the dream!

