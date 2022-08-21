Violet Affleck, 16, & Jennifer Lopez’s Son Max, 14, Sweetly Hold Hands During Parents Wedding: Photos

Violet Affleck, 16, shared a sweet moment with Jennifer Lopez‘s son Max, 14, at her dad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The eldest of Ben and J.Lo’s kids was seen holding hands with her new stepbrother as they walked down the aisle behind the newlyweds at their Riceboro, Georgia wedding on Saturday, Aug. 20. Violet looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white dress with an A-line skirt, while Max rocked a neutral colored suit and hat.

Violet walked on the far right with Max, rocking a suit and hat, in the middle and her brother Samuel, 10, to the left. Her younger sister Seraphina, 13, was just in front next to Emme, 14, as they assisted the “Jenny From The Block” singer with her lengthy 20 foot veil. The long tulle accessory was one part of Jennifer’s gorgeous Ralph Lauren couture gown, which was designed in Italy. The short sleeve number was fitted through the bodice, and flared out with a gorgeous feather train skirt.

The lavish three day wedding was held on Ben’s 87 acre Georgia estate, located about an hour out of historic Savannah. The house is sentimental to Bennifer as the Oscar winner purchased the home back in 2003 during their initial engagement. At one point, Ben tried to sell the home in 2019, but ultimately decided to take it off the market and keep it. The immaculate property includes three houses: a main home, the 10,000 sq. foot Oyster House and a Summer Cottage. It also includes a long dock connected to a bridge over the North Newport River, along with a replica of author Ernest Hemingway‘s fishing boat, Pilar, that rests in the water.

The event kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, Aug. 19, followed by the ceremony and reception on Aug. 20, and a planned BBQ and picnic on Sunday, Aug. 21. Jen’s close friend (and internet guru) Jay Shetty officiated the legally married lovebirds (the two obtained their marriage license in Nevada on July 16), and the reported $400K was overseen by wedding planner Colin Cowie.