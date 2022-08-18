‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Tammy Admits That She Misses Waka’s ‘Uplifting Energy’

Tammy Rivera is starting a new chapter in her life. She’s about to launch her luxury skincare line B’eccare. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 18 premiere of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, Tammy has a photo shoot for her skincare launch. Tammy is tackling this all on her own in the wake of her split from Waka Flocka Flame.

Tammy has hired a creative director, who hired photographers and videographers. The photo shoot has a soft and ethereal theme, which goes perfectly with B’eccare. Tammy’s daughter, Charlie, is part of the photoshoot as well.

“Not having Waka around the shoot it’s bittersweet. Even though when we worked together and he would be in my space, I would be kind of annoyed…” Tammy admits. She also adds, “But I kind of miss that uplifting energy around.”

On the set of the shoot, Tammy takes the reigns and keeps the energy level high. “But he’s not here to do that anymore, so I’m here to do it,” Tammy says.

Charlie commends her mom for “launching her business and getting that good independent woman money.” She’s proud of her mom and happy to take part in this exciting venture.

In season 3, Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

In a March 2022 Instagram Live, Tammy confirmed that she and Waka had split after 8 years together. “Y’all not gon’ Waka me to death with those damn questions, talking ’bout Waka and all that stuff,” Tammy said at the time. “I said the man fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together and that’s cool. We’re good. We’re in good spaces.”

Over the course of the season, the former couple will be navigating divorce, co-parenting, and more. Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.