Wake Flocka Praises “Apple Of My Eye” Daughter Charlie, 15, For Being Comfortable Coming Out

Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera’s daughter Charlie, 15, came out on a recent episode of ‘What The Flocka.’ The rapper detailed his reaction on ‘The Mix.’

Waka Flocka Flame recently gushed over his daughter Charlie, 15, on the HollywoodLife Podcast, and he did it again on an episode of The Mix. This time, the rapper was reacting to a clip from What The Flocka, in which Charlie asks if she can bring a girl as her date to her Quinceañera. “I was like ok!” Waka told the hosts. “I don’t think, I don’t have expectations because stuff that you’re expecting is never gonna be 100 percent. I don’t believe in 100 percent, I believe in experiences. So, I can’t say I don’t like something or I don’t love something if I never experienced it.”

He continued, “If I approached it like a strong minded male, it would run her away. So, I just followed in my wife’s footsteps and like, maybe just chill and listen to her.” In the clip from What The Flocka, Charlie sits with Waka and her mom Tammy Rivera in the kitchen and asks them about her date for the party. “Okay,” Waka replies, looking over at Tammy with his brows lifted. “Okay,” Tammy says and adds, “See, that was easy!” It was a heartwarming moment that left everyone smiling.

“She’s so hip, it’s crazy. She dances so well. Charlie is just a huge inspiration,” Waka continued to gush to The Mix hosts. “She’s just the apple of my eye. I thank God I had the opportunity to raise her because it showed me another side of females.”

Waka reiterated these sentiments to HollywoodLife, as did Tammy, who told us that their daughter “carries the show” this season. “There’s a lot of Charlie growing and you’re going to see her more personality from her. Like she actually shocked us this season,” the “All These Kisses” singer said. “She kind of just grew into this little person and this little woman.”

“The pandemic let me know like, this little girl is my f***king life. She literally is my life. The pandemic just made you love the things that you’re supposed to cherish, ” Waka added on the HL podcast. “A lot of things I was cherishing I had no value. No emotional game. No financial gain… All I did was think about the business.”

Listen to the full HollywoodLife podcast interview here, and be sure to tune into What The Flocka on We TV every Thursday at 9 PM ET.