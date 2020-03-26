Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera: Why They Show ‘The Good, The Bad & The Ugly’ In New Reality Series

When the cameras start rolling on ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,’ that’s time to keep it ‘100%.’ Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera talk EXCLUSIVELY with us about the ‘honesty’ behind their new WeTV show.

“Well, we’ll see the reason why I’m ‘crazy,'” Tammy Rivera tells HollywoodLife when talking about episode 3 of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, her and Waka Flocka Flame‘s new show on WeTV. In a preview of the episode, airing tonight (Thu. March 26 at 10e/9c), Tammy clashes her “meddling mother-in-law” and undergoes couples therapy with Waka. It seems Tammy reaches her breaking point, and that’s why she tells us that episode gives “the inside of what’s really going on” between her and her family.

After appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Waka and Tammy are no strangers to reality television. They finally got their own show on WeTV, but the “No Hands” rapper joked that it’s more of a sign of them taking over. “This is our own TV channel,” Waka jokes during his and Tammy’s EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, but she says that getting Waka & Tammy off the ground took some serious work. “There’s been a talk [about their own show] for a minute,” says Tammy.

“It wasn’t that we weren’t too focused on it, or pressed about our own show, it was just tasking,” she adds. “That’s just what happened. It happened that the timing was right and we, like you said, are no strangers to reality TV. So, for us, it was just being our artistic self, and the cameras are just there, and sometimes you forget the cameras are even there.”

When asked if, after forgetting that the cameras are there, they say something they wish they hadn’t, Tammy tells HollywoodLife, “It always does, but that’s the part of having your own TV show. It’s being transparent. You can have a TV show about your own family and show only good things and only the perfect things.”

“—things that you think are f-cking good,” interjects Waka.

“Right, that you think are good,” says Tammy. “Or you could be real and honest, and be like, ‘Hey, this is what it is. I’m going to show the good, the bad, and the ugly.’ It’s that honesty that has endeared Waka and Tammy’s relationship with viewers. “I think 100% of our times, we are ourselves,” Waka tells HollywoodLife. “There ain’t no sugarcoating because it is hard to live a lie. And then do an interview and try to tell the truth.”

“I think that’s the strongest point about our show. I think a lot of people do show the market other things. For us, we’re not marketers, and we’re just being ourselves for fun,” he adds. Though, sometimes it’s not all fun on Waka & Tammy, especially when other members of the family get in front of the camera. The show features their daughter Charlie, Waka’s mother in law, and other members of the fam. I think they’re the scariest part [of shooting],” says Tammy, “because we’re kind of professionals, we’re going to be ourselves, and sometimes we say things and then we’re like “Shit, I shouldn’t have said that.” With your family, you don’t know what the f-ck they’re going to jump in on. That’s the scariest part.”

Fans haven’t been scared away from tuning in. Though only two of the six-episode season has aired, Tammy says that “the response has been pretty good.” Waka & Tammy premiered during the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, and the couple recognized that “everyone was kind of scared [at first and] not watching TV too much.” But, not that everyone is stuck at home, Tammy says that people are tuning in. “So, the response has been amazing.”

Catch Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka Thursday at 10 pm EST / 9pm CST on WeTV.