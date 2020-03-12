‘Waka & Tammy’ Preview: Tammy Storms Off After Fight With Waka Over Responsibilities

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera have their own show! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the series premiere of ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka,’ the couple does not see eye-to-eye when it comes to responsibilities.

Tammy Rivera is feeling the weight of all her responsibilities in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka series premiere. Tammy’s daughter, Charlie, steps into the kitchen to show off her new shoes. Tammy admits she can’t remember the last time someone bought her something. “Nobody buys me anything,” she complains.

Tammy and Charlie start talking about Charlie’s job, which didn’t work out because Tammy didn’t work out the transportation. “I’m sorry, I cannot make sure she gets to work, make sure the house get done, be in the studio…” Tammy says to her husband. Waka quips, “That’s not a lot.”

Tammy is not a fan of that response whatsoever. She fires back, “What responsibilities do you take on?” Waka says he’s the one paying the bills. “You make it seem like you do a lot, but it ain’t sh*t. It could be more,” he adds. Tammy is shocked. When Waka tries to say something else, she puts her hand up and says, “Don’t talk to me.” She gets up and walks away, but makes sure to add that she pays for her own car. “Are we done?” she asks the producers. If they weren’t before, they are now! Waka has messed up big time now.

The synopsis for the March 12 series premiere reads: “Waka & Tammy are rocked by the challenges of married life; money, sex, family, and fame. Tammy tries to juggle the pressure of having it all, but outside forces come crashing down upon her. Meanwhile, Waka is torn and questioning his marriage…” Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.