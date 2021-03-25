Waka Flocka Flame Leads Charlie In Stunning Yellow Gown In Father Daughter Ballroom Dance

Waka Flocka Flame shared an emotional ballroom dance with step-daughter Charlie at her ‘Beauty & the Beast’ themed quinceanera.

Waka Flocka Flame is stressing to fans the importance of a dad being there for his daughter, and showing it as well. In July 2020, he and wife Tammy Rivera thew a Beauty & the Beast themed quinceanera when her daughter Charlie — who Waka has raised as his own — turned 15-years-old. She looked just like Belle in a gorgeous yellow ball gown, and Waka, 34, led the beautiful teen in a touching father-daughter dance. It will be featured in the Thurs. Mar. 25 episode of WEtv’s reality show What the Flockas. He shared video from their sweet dance to his Instagram page earlier the same day.

Rapper Waka — real name Juaquin James Malphurs — looked nothing like a beast in a stylish blue tuxedo with black lapels. He and Charlie held their hands raised together as they elegantly made their way out on to the dance floor and began their slow father-daughter dance to Camila Cabello‘s ballad “First Man.” Gold metallic streamers could be seen coming down from the ceiling, and the dance floor was covered in red rose patterns, keeping on point with the Disney classic film.

Charlie looked like a total Disney princess, resembling Belle so much in her yellow ball gown. It featured a glittering yellow and silver tight strapless bodice that made the billowing skirt look all the more regal. Charlie wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a sparkling large tiara on her head to look like a true princess. Waka even wore a yellow rose on his lapel to match Charlie’s gown.

Waka and Tammy have been together since 2012, and tied the knot on May 2014. Charlie is as much a daughter to him as if he was her biological father, as he’s been a part of her life since she was a young child. Waka had words of wisdom in the caption of his Mar. 25 IG post showing the sweet father-daughter dance. “Dear dads of the world be that father that love, comfort, respect, and cherish your daughter…your actions will mood the women she become remember that!!” he wrote

An announcement at the end of their dance encouraged, “Any father figures in the building tonight please join them on the floor with your daughter. All father figures, please join them,” referring to taking part in Waka and Charlie’s moment. Before that, the pair did some waltz steps together and the rapper held Charlie’s hand as she walked around the dance floor to present herself, marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood which is celebrated at a quinceanera. The party’s attendees applauded wildly for Charlie’s debut as a beautiful and poised young woman.

Waka previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how the COVID-19 pandemic helped him become “best friends” with Charlie and learn that she is “his life.” “The pandemic let me know like, this little girl is my f***king life. She literally is my life. The pandemic just made you love the things that you’re supposed to cherish,” Waka told HL. “A lot of things I was cherishing I had no value. No emotional game. No financial gain…All I did was think about the business.”

The second episode of What the Flockas airs tonight at 9/8c on WEtv. The show follows Waka and Tammy’s bustling music careers while raising Charlie, their family life in Atlanta and how the couple work to keep their marriage strong after appearing on the network’s Marriage Boot Camp.