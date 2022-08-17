Scott Disick Resurfaces For Dinner Date With Mystery Brunette At LA’s Nobu: Photos

Scott Disick has been photographed for the first time in one month. He was spotted heading out of the popular sushi restaurant, Nobu, on Aug. 16 with a mystery brunette woman by his side. In photos first obtained by the Daily Mail and that can be seen here, the 39-year-old Kardashians star rocked a casual combo of camouflage cargo pants and a white, button-down windbreaker lined with a green material that made an appearance on the collar. He completed the look with white sneakers and a brown hat, which partially covered his long, brown hair.

The unidentified woman, who did not make any physical contact with Scott during their outing, looked gorgeous in a super short, skin-tight black dress that featured a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a silver necklace and wore black strappy heels. The duo ended their night by driving away in Scott’s silver Ferrari.

If the mystery woman is Scott’s new love interest, it would be his first known romance since his two-month relationship with Rebecca Donaldson, 27, ended in June. Before that, the father of three dated Amelia Hamlin, 21, for a year between 2020 and 2021, and was in a longer-term relationship with Sofia Richie, 23, for three years between 2017 and 2020.

Of course, Scott has not gone completely off the grid, as he’s posted the occasional photo on his Instagram. On Aug. 16, he shared a picture of his newest collection from his Talentless clothing line, which offered hoodies, sweats, and other lounge pieces in various nude colors. That same day, he shared a photo of himself posing in a white SUV in the driveway of a house he appears to be renovating. “Another house almost done! Time 2 sell,” he captioned the photo, in which he sat in the driver’s seat and looked back at the camera. Scott has an affinity for flipping houses, as exemplified in his E! series Flip It Like Disick. The home renovation and flipping show debuted in 2019 and has aired one season.

Scott also took to the ‘gram to wish his middle child, Penelope, a happy 10th birthday on July 8. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you!” he sweetly wrote alongside a photo of her when she was younger.