How Scott Disick Celebrated Daughter Penelope’s 10th Birthday After Skipping Kourtney’s Party

Scott Disick may not have been at Penelope Disick‘s pinked-out 10th birthday pool party, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t get to celebrate his second eldest child’s birthday. In fact, unlike Kourtney Kardashian, 43, who celebrated with Penelope ahead of her special day, Scott, 39 was able to throw Penelope a birthday bash on her actual birthday, July 8. “Scott did not attend Penelope’s birthday party at Kourtney’s house on Thursday, which was the day prior to her actual birthday. Instead, the following night, on Friday, Scott hosted a slumber party at his place with Penelope, Reign, Mason, and some of their cousins and friends,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Penelope knows how loved she is by both her father and her mother, and she had such an amazing birthday weekend. She got a ton of presents from her mom, dad, and the entire Kardashian family.”

The source then gave a glimpse into Scott’s mind as his daughter reached the double digits. “She is 10 now and Scott cannot believe how fast the time has gone. He is very grateful that he gets to be such a huge part of Penelope’s life because the bond that he shares with his only daughter is unbreakable,” they noted.

Another source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott was “more than happy” to throw Penelope a birthday shindig at his place, as “the party that Kourtney threw for Penelope was an all-girls pink pool party, so it wouldn’t make sense for Scott to be there.” They added, “He was really excited about planning it and having all the kids together, it’s a big deal his little girl turning double digits!”

While Scott didn’t share anything about Penelope’s special slumber party, he did take to his Instagram on July 8 to wish his daughter a happy birthday. “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it,” he wrote alongside an adorable photo of a much younger Penelope. “Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you.”

Penelope also got loads of social media birthday wishes from her family. Her mom shared several snapshots of the backyard pool party she threw her, which turned into an outdoor movie night, and also wrote a sweet tribute to her a few days after the celebration. “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope,” she penned. “filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.”

Kris Jenner, 66, who was in France for Paris Couture Fashion Week during Penelope’s party, also took to Instagram to wish her granddaughter a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!! From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!” she wrote alongside several photos of Penelope as she grew up. Kim Kardashian, 41, also sent Penelope some birthday love from France. “Happy birthday my sweet P! I love you more than anything!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Plus, Penelope’s stepsisters of nearly two months, Atiana de la Hoya, 23, and Alabama Barker, 16, the daughters of Travis Barker, 46, also took some time to wish her a wonderful day. “Double digits,” Atiana simply captioned a boomerang of Penelope blowing out her candles. Alabama posted a mirror selfie of her and Penelope and wrote, “Happy birthday princess p. Love you!”