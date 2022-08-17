Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini 2 Years After Giving Birth

Malika Haqq, 39, looked gorgeous in a stylish bikini, in her latest Instagram pics! The mother-of-one shared several snapshots of herself posing in the black two-piece and white-framed sunglasses as she enjoyed incredible views of clear blue water at Nickelodeon Resorts in Riviera Maya, Mexico, where she was vacationing. She had her hair down and wore red lipstick as she looked confidently into the camera in the gems.

“How Mama act while Ace takes a nap,” Malika captioned one set of photos that showed her sitting in a pool. She was referring to her two-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with O.T. Genasis. “Imma keep that same energy,” she captioned another set that showed her standing in the pool. “For life,” she captioned a third post, which included a photo of her behind, and in the final photo, she held up a camera as her arm was stretched over her head.

Once Malika shared her many posts, it didn’t take long for her fans to share compliments in the comments section. “Natural beauty,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Wowwwww” with heart-eyed emojis. Several others called her “beautiful” and another asked her to teach them “how to swim.”

Malika’s epic pics come after she gave birth to Ace two years ago. Since then, she’s been finding joy in being a mom. When she’s not busy raising her little boy, she’s spending time with friends, including her BFF Khloe Kardashian. The two ladies made headlines for meeting up for a “mom’s night out” at a club, in a recent trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians. They were both wearing stylish outfits and taking fun selfies while sitting together during the episode.

When Khloe’s not hanging out with Malika, she’s publicly commenting on her family. The reality star called Ace a “beautiful” baby shortly after his birth and referred to him as her “nephew,” proving the close bond they all share. “My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you ❤️💋,” she wrote on Malika’s birth announcement post, which featured the bundle of joy’s tiny hand in hers.