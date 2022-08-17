Lizzo Sizzles Rocks Pastel Thong Underneath Sheer Pink Jumpsuit In Sexy New Video

Lizzo modeled her latest Yitty collection on Instagram, revealing her pastel thong underneath a pink jumpsuit as she showed off one particular outfit. The 34-year-old embraced her curves as she teased the drop for fans, cheekily titled the “Knitslip” collection (available now). “Beyonce dropped, Nicki dropped, Rihanna has new paparazzi photos — summer isn’t over. it’s time to take a risk,” the singer teased, referencing recent pop culture events as she stood with her hands on her hips in the pink jumpsuit with a sweater over top.

“This is the Knitslit bodysuit,” she went on, turning around so her millions of followers could get a good look at the casual and cozy ensemble. The “Truth Hurts” singer then explained various ways to mix and match pieces from the line, including wearing the bandeau top separate with a different outfit. “NEW @YITTY HAUL… GET UR KNITSLIP AT YITTY.COM NOW HEAUX!” she wrote in all caps in her caption.

Lizzo dropped her shapewear line in March 2022, which initially drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian‘s ever popular SKIMS line. For Lizzo, however, shapewear was a struggle in her younger years — and she was keen to develop a line that included all shapes and sizes to Harper’s Bazaar.

“As early as I started to learn to be ashamed of my body, I was in shapewear,” she said when launching the brand. “I was in girdles, and I was binding my stomach…and it would snap halfway through school,” she added. “[It] like, cut into my skin. I take it off at the end of the day, and I’m bleeding, and [the undergarment] broke skin, and I’m like, I’m in seventh grade!”

As she entered her late 20s and 30s, the Minneapolis native embraced her body and stopped trying to shield her curves from the world. “I started to have fun with the shape of my body. And now that I actually enjoy my body, there’s nothing to hide,” she also said, explaining that Yitty has options for whatever customers are trying to achieve. “We’re giving the consumer the autonomy to choose different levels of compression and style. They’re really the ones who are making the decisions. They’re the boss. You know, it’s in their hands.”