Kourtney Kardashian Hits The Gym In A Crop Top & Leggings After Joining Travis Barker On Tour

Rise and grind! Kourtney Kardashian was ready to workout in a new mirror selfie that she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15. The reality star sported a black crop top and matching leggings as she stood in front of some exercise equipment, ready to get her workout on.

Other than her selfie, Kourt, 43, wrote a “good morning” message to her followers, and she shared a link to her Poosh website with some tips about her workout. The article was titled “How to Activate the Pelvic Floor To Optimize Your Workouts.”

The gym photo came shortly after Kourtney hit the road to see her husband Travis Barker, as he joined his pal and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on a few stops of his Mainstream Sellout tour. The reality star shared a series of photos with her new hubby backstage at the gig, as well as a few shots of him drumming during a handful of MGK’s songs. She’s not the only one enjoying the road. Travis commented on her post to gush about how glad he was to have her. “Tour life’s better with you,” he wrote. Kourt is clearly loving being a “tour wife,” even enjoying the blink-182 member’s drum practice sessions, which Travis said was his “favorite time of the day.”

Other than her awesome workout look, Kourtney’s been having plenty of fun this summer and serving up awesome looks throughout it. She’s been spending lots of time relaxing on the lake and going for swims, wearing sexy bodysuits while out on the boat. The all-black look isn’t the only outfit that she’s worn while giving fans some exercise tips. She posed in a leopard print bathing suit while giving her fans some pilates exercises for arms back at the beginning of August.

The reality star is clearly living her best life after tying the knot with Travis back in May. Earlier in the summer, a source close to her revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s been loving being his wife. “Marrying Travis has only strengthened the bond that she has with his children, and they were so happy to have been included in their wedding party,” they said.