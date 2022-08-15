Kourtney Kardashian Sweetly Hugs Travis Barker In New BTS Photos Of MGK’s Tour

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her best life by being the best “tour wife” for Travis Barker. Kourtney, 43, shared a gallery of photos and videos to her Instagram on Aug. 12, capturing some of the scenes behind Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour. In the first photo, Kourt has her arms around Travis, 46, as they lean in for a sweet kiss. The blink-182 drummer is without a shirt, hinting he was either about to go out and play the drunks for MGK (or he had just got done with the performance.) The second photo showed the Kardashians star walking hand-in-hand with her hubby.

Proving that she is indeed Travis’s biggest fan, Kourt also shared a photo of the prolific drummer beating the skins. Kourtney also shared more PDA photos, including another one where she and Travis are in a warm embrace. “Tour life’s better with you,” Travis commented on the IG Gallery, adding a black heart and devil emoji.

Before sharing this glimpse into her “tour wife” mode, Kourtney gave fans a look into Travis’s “drum practice.” Kourt shared a trio of photos of her wearing a pair of oversized and distressed jeans while straddling Travis as he sat in front of a practice kit. Travis had a pair of headphones in his ears, a set list taped up in front of him on the wall, and a pair of sticks in his hands, indicating that this was a legit practice that Kour was crashing. However, Travis didn’t seem to mind the extra addition to his regimen. “Favorite time of the day,” he commented.

Before becoming a “tour wife,” Kourtney was all about that “lake life.” She and her family – Travis, Penelope Disick, and North West – boarded a commercial flight up north towards Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to spend some quiet time in the resort town. In an IG posted in early August, Kourt rocked a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down to her navel. She also wore long swimmers gloves, keeping her hands dry and warm. A day later, she shared a photo of her and Penelope, 10, floating around a boat together. Kourt had ditched the black swimsuit for a pink wetsuit and a pair of sunglasses.