Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker During Drum Practice: ‘Favorite Part Of The Day’

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are turning up the heat on their red-hot romance! The POOSH founder took to her Instagram on Friday, August 12 to share a set of sassy snaps of the couple getting quite cozy during a drum practice session for the Blick-182 musician. Rocking a white cut-out top and ripped denim, Kourt straddled Travis as he prepared to rock out on his percussion instrument. She coyly captioned the photo album, “Time for drum practice.”

And to prove he can mix his personal life with his professional one, Travis shared a video to his own Instagram where he looks like a whiz on the drum set while packing on the PDA with his gorgeous wife sitting on his lap! Kourt is all smiles as she keeps her arms wrapped around Travis’ neck and keeps smooching his lips with her own. It is quite the feat! Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Kourtney had to get in a more serious mode recently when she called out the person who made fake social media accounts pretending to be her son Mason Disick. Kourt set the record straight after she unsuccessfully hoped it was obvious that the phony posts were not coming from the 12-year-old boy she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

“After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she wrote. “So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.” Kourt then went on to ask news outlets to stop using the fake accounts as a source. Before she signed off, the Good American founder added, “And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.” Ouch!

The backlash from the reality star comes a day after a social media account claiming to be authored by Mason shared a series of posts alleging Kourtney’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was planning on walking down the aisle with her baby daddy Travis Scott. The phony account also suggested Kylie was the main attraction at a bridal party. It’s obvious why Kourtney wanted to quickly shut down any notion that her offspring was involved with such gossip.

However, Mason did have his own Instagram account back in 2020, but that was also quickly canceled by protective mama bear Kourt. “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us,” Kourt explained in March 2020. “I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like… He’s 10! I think, on Instagram, the thing that really worries me is the comments. People can be so mean.”

As kids do, Mason hilariously found a way to get back on social media at the time by starting up a TikTok Q&A. One fan asked what happened to his original TikTok account, and he explained that it “got deleted because [he] was ‘too young.’”