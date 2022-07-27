Travis Barker Sniffs Kourtney Kardashian’s Feet As She Lays On Top Of Him: Photo

‘Kravis’ is at it again! The newlyweds packed on more PDA in a July 26 photo taken by Kourtney Kardashian and shared on Travis Barker‘s Instagram Stories. Kourtney, 43, stretched her feet out in Travis’ face as the 46-year-old drummer sniffed his wife’s toes. Travis sweetly wrapped his tattoo-filled arms around Kourtney’s legs and stared right into the camera.

Kourtney showed off her freshly-manicured pink toenails in the sweet image. Travis clearly enjoyed Kourtney’s toes, which is no surprise since he rarely takes his hands off his famous wife. The Blink-182 rocker wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt. Kourtney’s outfit wasn’t visible in the snapshot since she’s the one who took it.

Travis posted the PDA-filled photo after the couple took a trip to Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., where they got engaged on the beach in Oct. 2021. The lovebirds were seen making out on the sand and Kourtney laid on top of Travis. They also took a stroll hand-in-hand around the romantic setting.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kourtney's daughter Penelope spend the day together as the family run errands in Calabasas. They were seen stopping by a dermatologist's office before heading to Erewhon market for lunch. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Scotland Disick BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot officially at the Santa Barabra courthouse on May 15, before having a formal wedding ceremony and reception in Portofino, Italy one week later. The couple officially combined their two families, which includes Kourtney’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, and Travis’ children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 18, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Unfortunately, “Kravis” has faced a tough challenge already since their wedding, that being Travis’ hospitalization with pancreatitis on June 29.

During Travis’ several-day stay in the hospital, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kourtney reacted to the scary situation. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared. Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider noted. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.” Luckily, Travis has recovered from the health scare and is back to his usual PDA antics with Kourtney.