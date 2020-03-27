Mason Disick, 10, Defies Scott & Kourtney By Going Live On TikTok After They Delete His Instagram

After Mason Disick’s parents made him delete his private Instagram account, he kept up with his followers on social media by doing ANOTHER live Q&A on TikTok.

Mason Disick, 10, just can’t keep off of social media! The oldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick returned to TikTok on March 26 and spoke to some followers during a Q&A session, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH HERE. One fan asked what happened to Mason’s original TikTok account, and he explained that “it got deleted because [he] was ‘too young.'” He also claimed that he’d have “2.7 million followers” by now if the account still existed.

Other fans asked how Mason’s mom and aunt, Khloe Kardashian, were doing, and he confirmed that they were both “good.” Someone also pointed out that they saw the 10-year-old on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to which he responded, “Yeah, I’m on that.” Mason also revealed that he hasn’t seen his two-year-old cousin, Stormi Webster, recently because coronavirus quarantines have kept the family separated.

This live video came after Kourtney and Scott were forced to intervene and delete the Instagram account that Mason made earlier this week. Although Mason’s account was private, one follower ripped a video that was posted to his page, and it went viral. In the clip, he revealed a family secret — that his aunt, Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott were “not back together.”

Kourtney explained why she decided to take down Mason’s account during an Instagram Live of her own on March 25. “He started an Instagram yesterday and didn’t ask us,” Kourtney revealed. “Scott and I just felt like — he’s 10. I feel like there’s an age limit on Instagram. I think it’s 13. I think, on Instagram, the thing that really worries me is the comments. People can be so mean.”

Earlier this year, Mason went viral on TikTok for his videos with David Dobrik. He even got Kourtney to show off some dance moves in a few of his videos! Hopefully, his new account will be moderated by his parents so we can continue getting more of that epic content!