Adele Reveals Her 9-Year-Old Son Angelo Is ‘Obsessed’ With Billie Eilish

Adele's 9-year-old son, Angelo, is a major Billie Eilish fan. The singer revealed her son's love for the 'Bad Guy' singer in a new interview!

By:
August 16, 2022 12:00AM EDT
Adele & Billie Eilish
View gallery
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sardinia, ITALY - Singer Adele looks in a good mood while seen with her boyfriend Rich Paul pictured enjoying their romantic holiday in Sardinia. The happy couple looked in good spirits while seen relaxing on a luxury yacht during their summer holiday in Sardinia, Adele looked casually fashionable in a black outfit with a matching Balenciaga handbag. Pictured: Adele, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Cubankite/Tinseltown

Obsessed! In a new interview for her cover story with ELLE, Adele, 34, shared that her son Angelo, 9 is a big fan of the singer Billie Eilish, 20. She told the outlet that her son is actually “obsessed” with the singer, and she even took him to one of her concerts. The mother and son duo went to see Billie in concert this June at London’s The O2 Arena.

“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she told the outlet of her son. It seems Angelo is listening to more of Billie’s music than that of his momma’s. You’re too cool for us, Angelo! Adele also dropped a bomb during the exclusive interview with ELLE about her thoughts on having more kids.

“I definitely want more kids,” she said. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” she added. “I wanna f**king nail it.” Adele is set to have a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her Weekends with Adele residency. While her album was released nearly a year ago in November 2021, she is set to take the stage in Vegas later this year on November 18.

Adele & Billie Eilish
Adele revealed that her son Angelo, 9, is a big fan of Billie Eilish. (Cubankite/Tinseltown)

The “Easy On Me” singer had her son when she was with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48. While the ex-couple got together in 2011, they did not get married until seven years later in 2018. Angelo was born in 2012, just one year after the former couple is said to have started their romance.

Adele and Simon called it quits after just three years of marriage in 2021, though they were together for 10 years. The pair officially split in 2019, according to the outlet, and the fallout of the long-term relationship was brutal on the Grammy winner. “It was horrible,” she told ELLE. “I was flying around this house like a f**king wasp.”

Although Adele’s divorce was tough on her, she thankfully looks to brighter days and has found love again. She has been with sports agent Rich Paul, 40, for a year. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said of her new man.

We’re happy to see Adele saying “Hello” to a new life of love with her boyfriend and her Billie Eilish-loving son Angelo.

More From Our Partners

ad