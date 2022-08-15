Chelsea Houska Rocks Daisy Dukes On Date Night With Husband Cole DeBoer: Photo

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer happily posed among a large crowd of people during an epic summer outing, in a new pic she shared on Sunday.

By:
August 15, 2022 5:19PM EDT
Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Kelly Rowland looks fabulous jaywalking to her car after a meeting in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kelly Rowland BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis hits the beach wearing a T-shirt that reads "Girls Kick Ass" while Ashton Kutcher sports a bright orange Peloton shirt while catching some rays together with friends in Santa Barbara. Mila was seen drinking a can of beer while sitting under a sun umbrella. Ashton was seen playing fetch with a black Labrador dog. Ashton recently admitted a struggle with his health due to Viculitis a rare auto-immune disease in 2020 but said he is feeling better now. 11 Aug 2022 Pictured: Mila Kunis hits the beach wearing a T-shirt that reads "Girls Kick Ass" while Ashton Kutcher sports a bright orange Peloton shirt. Photo credit: Garett Press (GP) / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885932_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska, 30, was a sunlit beauty in her most recent Instagram pic! The reality star took to Instagram to share a new photo of her and her husband Cole DeBoer while standing and smiling outside among other people. The doting spouse had his had around her waist and they were both holding a drink as they posed for the camera in awesome outfits.

Chelsea wore a black tank top with denim shorts and black knee-high cowboy boots. She topped the look off with a black cowboy hat and sunglasses as her long hair was down. Cole looked good in a black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and brown boots. He also had some facial hair.

Chelsea’s latest pic comes just three weeks since she wowed with another pic. It showed her in a little black dress as she joined Cole for a golf outing. She posed for multiple pics in the stylish choice, including one with her hubby, who wore a classic golf outfit that included a light blue patterned button-down short-sleeved top, black shorts, and white socks with golf shoes. He also had a backward cap on and Chelsea wore a black visor with sunglasses.

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer during an interveiw. (MTV)

When Chelsea and Cole aren’t getting attention for their couple hangouts, they’re doing so for their family hangouts. The lovebirds share four kids together, including Aubree, 12, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind, Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1. The doting mom and dad often share photos of their brood on social media and they’re always memorable and adorable.

Chelsea also gushes over Cole whenever she gets a chance. “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night,” she wrote in the caption of pics and video clips of Cole’s birthday surprises for her back in Aug. of 2021. One of the surprises included a romantic barn dance that she was thrilled over.

More From Our Partners

ad