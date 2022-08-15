Chelsea Houska Rocks Daisy Dukes On Date Night With Husband Cole DeBoer: Photo

Chelsea Houska, 30, was a sunlit beauty in her most recent Instagram pic! The reality star took to Instagram to share a new photo of her and her husband Cole DeBoer while standing and smiling outside among other people. The doting spouse had his had around her waist and they were both holding a drink as they posed for the camera in awesome outfits.

Chelsea wore a black tank top with denim shorts and black knee-high cowboy boots. She topped the look off with a black cowboy hat and sunglasses as her long hair was down. Cole looked good in a black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and brown boots. He also had some facial hair.

Chelsea’s latest pic comes just three weeks since she wowed with another pic. It showed her in a little black dress as she joined Cole for a golf outing. She posed for multiple pics in the stylish choice, including one with her hubby, who wore a classic golf outfit that included a light blue patterned button-down short-sleeved top, black shorts, and white socks with golf shoes. He also had a backward cap on and Chelsea wore a black visor with sunglasses.

When Chelsea and Cole aren’t getting attention for their couple hangouts, they’re doing so for their family hangouts. The lovebirds share four kids together, including Aubree, 12, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind, Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1. The doting mom and dad often share photos of their brood on social media and they’re always memorable and adorable.

Chelsea also gushes over Cole whenever she gets a chance. “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night,” she wrote in the caption of pics and video clips of Cole’s birthday surprises for her back in Aug. of 2021. One of the surprises included a romantic barn dance that she was thrilled over.