‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Chelsea Houska Rocks Yellow Bikini In The Pool With Friends: Photos

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is ready for summer! The 30-year-old reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 11 to share a fun photo album of her friends enjoying a day by the pool. Included in the post was a snap of Chelsea looking absolutely fantastic in a yellow bikini as she relaxed in a float with an adult beverage in hand.

Chelsea is no stranger to posting beautiful photos of herself on social media. For the holidays, she shared an adorable pic with her even more adorable hubby, Cole DeBoer. Rocking a plunging top, the mother of four dared to impress in a thigh-high mini skirt. She topped off the chic look with a pair of strappy high heels. Cole kept it festive in a red and black buffalo check suit. He added to the casual style by sporting a white tee and black suspenders.

The MTV darling recently gushed about Cole after he surprised her with an amazing birthday celebration. She shared photographs from the romantic night to her Instagram in August, captioning them, “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night.” While the couple share Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 9 months, the special evening was a private affair, just for the birthday girl and her one true love!

After ten years on Teen Mom, Chelsea revealed in November that she and her family wouldn’t be returning for another season. She shared the sad news with her fans on Instagram, writing, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.” She went on to say the family was proud of what they shared on the program and that they were parting with MTV “on the best terms.” She added, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”