Chelsea Houska Rocks Black Crop Top & Mini Skirt For Holiday Party With Cole DeBoer

Jingle all the way! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska got all dressed up for the festive season in the cutest pic with her man Cole DeBoer!

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is ready to party for the holidays! The 30-year-old reality star took to her Instagram on December 18 to share an adorable pic with her even more adorable hubby, Cole DeBoer. Chelsea looked like she stepped right off the cover of a fashion magazine in her all-black ensemble. Rocking a plunging top, the mother of four dared to impress by showing off her legs in a thigh-high mini skirt. She topped off the sexy look with a pair of strappy high heels.

Meanwhile, Cole kept it festive in a red and black buffalo check suit. He added to the casual style by sporting a white tee and black suspenders. Keeping his arm wrapped around his adoring wife, he showed off his mega watt smile. Chelsea captioned the two festive snaps, “Little @lauriebelles holiday party with this cutie!”

Chelsea recently gushed about Cole after he surprised her with an amazing surprise birthday celebration. She shared photographs from the romantic night to her Instagram in August, captioning them, “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night.” While the couple share Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 9 months, the special evening was a private affair, just for the birthday girl and her one true love!

After ten years on Teen Mom, Chelsea revealed in November that she and her family wouldn’t be returning for another season. She shared the sad news with her fans on Instagram, writing, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.” She went on to say the family was proud of what they shared on the program and that they were parting with MTV “on the best terms.” She added, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”