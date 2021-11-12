Chelsea Houska & Husband Cole DeBoer Cuddle With Their 4 Kids In Cute New Family Photos

Put these on a holiday card: Chelsea Houska shared new family portraits with husband Cole DeBoer and kids Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

Chelsea Houska shared sweet new family portraits with husband Cole DeBoer and their four children. The former Teen Mom 2 star, 30, shared holiday card-perfect snapshots from Baya Rae Photography on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 12. Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 9 months, look picture perfect as they cuddle with mom and dad.

“My loves,” Chelsea captioned the post. She and Cole have been married since 2016. She shares Watson, Layne, and Walker with him, while she welcomed eldest daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

The MTV star and her husband confirmed last November that they would not return for season 11 of Teen Mom 2 after nearly 10 years on the series. Chelsea shared the news on Instagram. “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she began. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.”

The star said they were “parting on the best terms” with the network, adding, “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.” In an interview with E! News in May, Chelsea revealed that she made the decision for the sake of daughter Aubree.

Chelsea said she didn’t want her preteen’s private moments broadcast on TV. “There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess,” she said. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore. There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

The mom of four continued, “When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”