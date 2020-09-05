Cole DeBoer Reveals Why Chelsea Houska Deserves ‘Full Credit’ For Helping Him Complete ’75 Hard Challenge’

‘Teen Mom 2’s Cole DeBoer admitted to asking his wife Chelsea Houska for ‘advice’ when he started eating healthier and working out during his ’75 Hard Challenge’.

Cole DeBoer is looking incredible after completing the “75 Hard Challenge” on Aug. 28 and losing 15 lbs., and he wants to make sure everyone knows that his wife, Chelsea Houska, 29, had a lot to do with it. The 32-year-old Teen Mom 2 star spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how Chelsea’s healthy eating habits helped him know what to consume during his challenge journey and admitted to asking her for advice when he needed it. “I want to give her full credit for my diet, first off, because she already ate healthy and I was always like, ‘Give me all the kids’ food, I’ll eat the leftovers’,” Cole told us in the interview, which can be seen above.

“She already had that under control,” he continued. “I’d follow her and ask her for advice on like, you know, ‘Should I eat this? What should I eat? What’s healthy?’. Then, also, with all the stuff we had to do everyday, she would either make time for me, watch the kids for a minute, let me finish my workout in the evening or take the kids somewhere so I can do this and that.”

Cole also talked about how Chelsea would “remind” him to get the daily tasks of the challenge, which included reading 10 pages of a nonfiction book and taking progress photos, done. “She’d remind me, you know, like ‘Hey did you read yet? Did you take a picture yet?’,” he explained before also admitting that he hadn’t “read books since college” so he was “pumped” about that part of the challenge.

Cole and Chelsea, who have been married since 2016, are the busy parents of three children, including Aubree, 10, Watson, 3, and Layne, 1, and are currently expecting their fourth, so doing a 75-day challenge definitely couldn’t have been easy! Cole still managed to get it done and showed off his amazing results on Instagram, which can be seen in the photo above. When asked why he chose to take on such a task at this time in his life, Cole revealed he was “needed something more challenging” and was motivated after he noticed himself “getting a little bit of a dad bod”.

The “75 Hard Day Challenge” is based on Andy Frisella‘s book 75 Hard: A Tactical Guide to Winning the War with Yourself, which was released in Apr., and it’s been the challenge of choice for a lot of people who are looking to transform their bodies and minds. When completing the challenge, Cole wrote that he felt “brand new” in the caption for his impressive final day post. “Not only have I physically became more fit but my mind and my attitude toward my everyday life has been changed forever,” he revealed. “I feel like my refresh button has been hit, both inside and out.”