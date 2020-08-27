Chelsea Houska Reveals What Inspired Cole DeBoer’s Shirtless Workouts For 75-Day Fitness Challenge

Cole DeBoer as been thrilling ‘Teen Mom 2’ fans with his body transformation during his summer fitness challenge. Wife Chelsea Housksa reveals the surprising reason he took on the intense workouts.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been getting to watch Chelsea Houska‘s hunky husband Cole DeBoer get even hotter than he already is thanks to the 75 Hard fitness challenge. He’s now one day away from completing the mental and physical test on Aug. 28, and thanks to having to take shirtless photos to show his progress, Cole is looking so ripped! Chelsea tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she was the one who suggested the challenge, which is based on Andy Frisella‘s book 75 Hard: A Tactical Guide to Winning the War with Yourself.

“He was kind of feeling like he was getting a ‘dad bod’. I saw [the challenge], and I had mentioned it to him and [immediately] he was like, ‘I am starting that on Monday,'” Chelsea explains. “And he did, he jumped all in, and he has been killing it.” Cole began the challenge in mid June and by late July, he did a side by side shirtless photo showing how far he’d come after 39 days into the fitness challenge. Check it out below. In his Aug. 27 Instagram stories, Cole showed how he’s now on day 74, just one day away from completing his mission, and still working out like a fiend.