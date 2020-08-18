Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska captured her hunky hubby Cole DeBoer in the cutest driving video. His muscular arms were on display while jamming out behind the wheel to country music with the couple’s son.

While some stars of the Teen Mom franchise seem to have so much drama and pain in their love lives, Chelsea Houska picked a winner with husband Cole DeBoer. She showed off yet again how much adoration they share in a video the 28-year-old MTV star took of Cole driving their family around. He then posted it to Instagram on Aug. 15 to say how much he is “loving life” with his wife and kids. Cole is seen behind the wheel, with his tattooed bulging bicep resting on the center console. He’s got a massive smile on his face, singing along to Morgan Wallen‘s “More Than My Hometown.”

Behind Chelsea’s sunglasses sporting husband is the couple’s three-year-old son Watson in his carseat. He moves his head to jam along to the chorus of the song along with his daddy, and it is the sweetest thing ever! The father and son are so perfectly in sync, and the picture of family bliss.

For now, Watson is going to remain the only boy in the household, as Chelsea and Cole just did an Aug. 7 gender reveal after initially sharing that they’re expecting another baby in early 2021. Their new addition is going to be a little girl, who will join sisters Aubree, 10, by Chelsea’s ex Adam Lind, and nearly two-year-old Layne Ettie. Chelsea and Cole married on Oct. 1, 2016, and will have three kids under the age of five!

Cole captioned the video post, “Jamming out to some @morganwallen Loving Life! #goodvibes #lovinglife #family,” and noted that Chelsea took the vid. Fans absolutely melted at how precious he and Watson were vibing to the song together. User @vonniebelton commented, “Feeling that music just like daddy,” while @alexismccardle marveled, “OMG WATSON IS A MINI COLE. too fricken cute.” @cry2boyss gushed “I just adore how much he adore y’all!” while even fans on another continent can’t get enough, as @sweet_raffy_faby wrote, “I adore your family, many kisses from Italy.”

It’s clear how much Cole and Chelsea love being parents. The couple jointly announced in separate Aug. 5 IG posts that baby number four will be joining the household. It appears that the new addition will round out their family, as Chelsea wrote, “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” next to a photo of all of their names written on their new home’s dry wall with “baby” as the final member. Cole shared the same picture and captioned it, “The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4.” With such beautiful and incredibly loved children, fans wouldn’t mind at all if Cole and Chelsea kept going for number five!