Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Puts His Amazing Physique On Display During Intense Workout

Cole DeBoer impressed his wife Chelsea Houska and many others while he showed off his amazing body in a new video!

Hubba hubba indeed! Chelsea Houska‘s most handsome accessory has to be her hunky husband Cole DeBoer. The 32-year-old’s Instagram page is filled with super sexy pics and videos of him putting his enviable physique on display and we are so here for it! So is the Teen Mom 2 star as she gushed over his latest clip where Cole’s strength was put to the test during an intense pull up routine. He looked like something out of American Ninja Warrior with how he was able to excel in his workout. “The biggest battle when it comes to achieving goals, is the one against ourselves!,” he wrote as an inspirational caption. “Time to smash those fitness goals, life goals, become the person you want to be.”

Chelsea loved what she saw and left three drooling emojis in the comments section. Cole also made jaws drop when he went shirtless and flaunted his muscular physique while doing some work around their house on Thursday, April 30. He could be seen drilling something into their wall outside while wearing nothing but a pair of sweats and American flag themed crocs! “I’d have a list long of projects if that’s the view,” one joked in the comments section while another said how “lucky” she was to be married to such a stud.

The reality television couple, who have two adorable children together (she also has a son from a previous relationship), were hailed as “relationship goals” earlier this month when they were able to do some shopping for their home without any issues between them. “Wrapping up day 1 of picking out interior finishes. 0 fights or arguments. I’ll call that a WIN in the home building process,” she captioned their excited photo.

Cole has been one of the many celebrity men who have been giving us something to look at during our time in quarantine. Other stars who have been seen shirtless either indoors or out and about include Joe Manganiello, Ryan Phillippe and Shawn Mendes just to name a few.