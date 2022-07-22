Chelsea Houska Rocks Little Black Dress On Golf Outing With Hubby Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska, 30, wore an adorable outfit to go golfing on July 22. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared an Instagram photo of herself and her handsome husband, Cole DeBoer, posing on the course next to a golf cart. Chelsea wore a little black dress that was super chic. Her look also included a black visor, sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers. Chelsea and Cole’s arm tattoos were fully visible.

Chelsea and Cole were an absolutely adorable couple in the golf course photo. The MTV star’s husband sweetly wrapped his arm around her waist, as they both smiled for the camera. Cole looked handsome in a colorful button-down shirt, black shorts, and grey sneakers. He also wore a backwards hat and a pair of sunglasses.

The lovebirds were joined by their pals Laurie Karlson and Scott Karlson on the course. Chelsea snapped a cute girls pic of herself and Laurie in the golf cart. She also captured a boys pic of Cole and Scott holding their golf clubs on the grass. “It’s all in the hips 🏌️‍♀️,” Chelsea cheekily wrote in her caption.

Chelsea and Cole have been married since 2016 and have three children together: son Watson, 5, and daughters Layne, 3, and Walker, 1. Chelsea is also a mother to daughter Aubree, 12, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. In November 2020, Chelsea and her husband broke the news on Instagram that they would not return for season 11 of Teen Mom 2 after nearly 10 years on the series.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she said. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.”

In an interview with E! News in May 2021, Chelsea revealed that she made the decision for the sake of daughter Aubree. “When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her,” she said.